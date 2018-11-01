Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 November, 2018 12:09 IST

Google Home to now respond in Hindi with uniquely Indian contexts

Feature will help many users take Google Assistant's help for daily commute to listening to favourite music.

Google on Thursday announced its smart speaker Home will now be able to respond in Hindi with uniquely Indian contexts. Already available on smartphones in Hindi, people can now talk to Google Assistant smart speaker in the language, the company said in a statement.

Google Home. Image: Reuters

Google Home. Image: Reuters

Open the "Google Home App" on smartphone, tap the 'Account' icon at the lower-right corner, then select 'Settings'. Upon navigating to the 'Assistant' tab, select 'Add a language' and set Hindi as the first language in the list.

Just say "Ok Google' to start a conversation with Assistant on Google Home. "Our team has been hard at work teaching the Assistant on Google Home to understand Hindi, and it will now respond to you with uniquely Indian contexts.

"The Assistant is already available in Hindi on your smartphone, and now you can also get hands-free help at home in Hindi to get things done in your world," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Google Assistant.

The feature will help many users take Google Assistant's help for daily commute to listening to their favourite music.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Google Assistant

Google Home, Home Mini now understand and respond to commands in Hindi

Oct 23, 2018

Airtel

Airtel to let you ask Google Assistant about data, best offers, recharge, more

Oct 22, 2018

Nokia 8110

Nokia 8110 aka banana phone finally goes on sale in India for Rs 5,999

Oct 24, 2018

A modern Raavan has manifested itself to ruin one of the most important decisions of our lives!

Oct 18, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Oracle

Oracle launches Digital Assistant, an AI enabled chatbot to automate routine tasks

Oct 24, 2018

science

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018