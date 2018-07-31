Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 12:14 IST

Google Home rolls out the Routines feature, Gmail to get email scheduling: Reports

Scheduling tasks can make life so much more easier and Google seems to have finally understood that.

Google Home just got a much-awaited update – the scheduling feature for 'Routines' is rolling out to all the users. Along with this, reports suggest that Gmail too is getting a scheduling feature for e-mails soon.

It’s been a while since Google announced a multitasking feature, custom routines, making it possible for the device to accomplish two different tasks at the same time. This custom routine feature essentially lets the user bundle two requests into the same sentence instead of having to say one command at a time.

According to a report by DroidLife, you can now schedule these routines. To enable it, in the Google Home app you will need to tap on setting and go to 'routine'. You will now have to tap the ‘+’ button and create a new routine. When you do that, an option to ‘Set a time and day (optional)’ will appear.

Google Home. Image: Reuters

Google Home. Image: Reuters

This way you will be able to set a custom routine at a specific time. According to the report, the feature has not rolled out to everyone yet.

Now if you want to schedule a routine for playing a music playlist of your choice before you go to sleep, and add another routine to switch it off at a particular time so that you don’t fall asleep with your music playing, you will be able to do all that, and much more, with this new feature.

That’s not all, another report by AndroidPolice, an APK teardown revealed that the Gmail App for Android is getting a scheduling feature for e-mails. Note that, teardowns are based on evidence found inside of APKs (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information.

In the teardown, a ‘Schedule Send’ feature was spotted a couple of time, in the Compose screen, and clicking on it allowed you to set the date and time of when you want the email to be delivered in the recipient’s inbox.

Here is the link to APK file which is available for download.

According to the report, both the Gmail web-interface and the Gmail App are set to launch the schedule send feature at the same time. There is no information, however, suggesting the date when this is expected to happen.

