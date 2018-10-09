The much awaited Google event just wrapped up, and along with the new Pixels, Google also launched a smart speaker, but this time, it has a touchscreen. They've called it the Google Home Hub. It comes in two colours – black and white.

With the Google Home Hub you will be able to be able to do things like getting weather, traffic and other relevant updates, even Google Maps; and a variety of Google Assistant tasks on the display alongside the verbal feedback. You can also access Google Photos using the Home Hub.

Additional features like a redesigned YouTube app, an interactive recipes app, etc. are included.

In terms of design, the bezels are somewhat thick and there is no camera on the front if you were expecting one. The camera was deliberately omitted so as to ensure that users have peace of mind, claims Google.

On the rear, the device has a switch to mute the microphone and the screen is mounted on a speaker base, which wrapped in a cloth material, which is likely similar to the one we've seen on the Google Home.

The device has a volume rocker on the back-left side; is equipped with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and features ambient light and colour sense. The Home Hub weighs 480 grams.

Other features in the UI are designed to help you manage your house. The Hub can give you a quick overview of the status of your home, such as temperature, smart locks, etc. However, most of these features are useless in India as that ecosystem isn't available. Perhaps fittingly, Google has announced no plans for bringing the Hub to India.

Pricing for Google Home Hub starts at $145.