tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 19:03 IST

Google Home, Home Mini prices decreased to Rs 8,499 and Rs 3,699 respectively

Google Home and Home Mini are now available on Flipkart for Rs 8,499 and Rs 3,699 respectively.

Google has reduced the prices of its two smart speakers in India, the Google Home and the Google Home Mini, at a 15 percent and 17 percent discount respectively, on Flipkart.

The two smart speakers were launched by Google earlier this year. Google Home was priced at Rs 9,999 and is now available for Rs 8,499 on Flipkart. The Home Mini was launched at Rs 4,499 and after discount is available for Rs 3,699.

Google Home price decreased from Rs 9,999, to Rs 8,499 on Flipkart. Image: Flipkart

Besides the discounts, there are a lot of other deals that are being offered to users. There is a bank offer of a 10 percent cash back on HDFC bank credit cards, and a 5 percent instant discount on Visa Cards for the first three online payments. Buyers get ana extra 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Home Mini price decreased from Rs 4,499 to Rs 3,699. Image: Flipkart

Buyers also have a combo offer available, wherein if they buy two or more units of the Google Home or Home Mini, they get Rs 1,000 off. No cost EMIS start from Rs 945 per month and other EMIs start from Rs 283 per month.

Finally, Google is offering a 6 months Google Play Music subscription for the first-time Google Play Music users.

It can be said that the decrease in the prices of the two smart speakers is because Amazon India reduced the prices of its Echo on 10 June.

The Echo Dot which was earlier selling for Rs 4,499 was made available at a price of Rs 4,099 while the Echo, which was earlier selling for Rs 9,999, received a price cut of Rs 1,000, selling at Rs 8,999.

With these discounts, it becomes a difficult choice for customers to make a choice.

