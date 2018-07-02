The Google Home app, which was previously known as the Google Chromecast app and the Google Cast app, will soon see an overhaul in the design to match the Google's Material Theme design.

An update was seen by XDADevelopers in the old sidebar navigation drawer. It has now moved towards a toolbar at the bottom of the screen. The home screen and the content Browse screen haven't seen much. However, there's a focus on content discovery on the Browse page with direct links to TV shows, movies and music.

Coming to the devices page, the changes have been the most significant here. The page looks much cleaner and the devices are displayed with smaller icons. As you can see in the old design, there were large cards and they took up a lot of unnecessary space.

Finally, the only change on the settings page is that the divider between options have been removed, but it definitely looks a little less crowded.

We do not know when the update will roll out, but it should not take much time.

We already know that the Material Theme Design will soon be available to Android users on Google Maps.

We do not have any information whether these updates will roll out on iOS anytime soon.

Recently, Google Home and Chromecasts went down for many users worldwide due to an unspecified error and all that users could hear was "Sorry, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds," or "There was a glitch. Try again in a few seconds." The company later notified that they had a fix that would automatically roll out in a couple of hours. However, if users wanted to get the devices running immediately, it had been adviced that users reboot their devices and get them back online.