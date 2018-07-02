Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 July, 2018 09:49 IST

Google Home app will soon get a much needed Material Theme based redesign

After the Google Maps, the Google Home app testing a redesign with Google’s Material Theme.

The Google Home app, which was previously known as the Google Chromecast app and the Google Cast app, will soon see an overhaul in the design to match the Google's Material Theme design.

An update was seen by XDADevelopers in the old sidebar navigation drawer. It has now moved towards a toolbar at the bottom of the screen. The home screen and the content Browse screen haven't seen much. However, there's a focus on content discovery on the Browse page with direct links to TV shows, movies and music.

Current design of the app. Image: XDADevelopers

The current design of the app. Image: XDADevelopers

Coming to the devices page, the changes have been the most significant here. The page looks much cleaner and the devices are displayed with smaller icons. As you can see in the old design, there were large cards and they took up a lot of unnecessary space.

new design of the app. Image: XDADevelopers

The new design of the app. Image: XDADevelopers

Finally, the only change on the settings page is that the divider between options have been removed, but it definitely looks a little less crowded.

We do not know when the update will roll out, but it should not take much time.

We already know that the Material Theme Design will soon be available to Android users on Google Maps.

We do not have any information whether these updates will roll out on iOS anytime soon.

Recently, Google Home and Chromecasts went down for many users worldwide due to an unspecified error and all that users could hear was "Sorry, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds," or "There was a glitch. Try again in a few seconds." The company later notified that they had a fix that would automatically roll out in a couple of hours. However, if users wanted to get the devices running immediately, it had been adviced that users reboot their devices and get them back online.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Google Glitch

Google Home and Chromecast are down globally, but a software fix is on its way

Jun 28, 2018

Google Home, Home Mini prices decreased to Rs 8,499 and Rs 3,699 respectively

Jun 27, 2018

Podcasts

Google Podcasts app available in Play Store: It's basic, but betting big on AI

Jun 20, 2018

security

Google to release patch for security flaw in its smart speaker and Chromecast TV

Jun 19, 2018

Google Duplex

Google demos Duplex in new Assistant ad showing how it can get things done

Jun 27, 2018

OK Google

Google Assistant gets conversational: 'Hey' and 'OK' not needed for follow ups

Jun 22, 2018

science

Deepfakes

Did he actually say that? Exploring the high-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Jul 02, 2018

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018

Nuclear Energy

First EPR nuclear reactor to be connected to the grid goes on stream in China

Jul 02, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Jul 02, 2018