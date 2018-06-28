Google Home and Chromecasts went down for many users worldwide on 27 June due to an unspecified error and all that users can hear is "Sorry, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds," or "There was a glitch. Try again in a few seconds."

On the Google Home Help Forum, hundreds of users have complained that they are having a "problem with multiple Google Home devices."

Krissa Bell, a reporter for Mashable, tweeted a video of her Google Home Mini, saying that "there was a glitch."

Now Google Home is down 😶 pic.twitter.com/eVROv1L7YL — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) June 27, 2018

The problem probably comes as a result of a glitched Google update for its assistant which was supposed to increase privacy, but looks like the update has brought trouble to many devices.

We do not have any information about what caused the glitch, but it reportedly affected devices for more than five hours.

Google later notified that they have a fix that will automatically roll out in a couple of hours. However, if users want to get the devices running immediately, it has been adviced that users reboot their devices and get them back online. A user, on the forum, said that she "tried rebooting it from the app. It came back to life," hoping that is will be a permanent fix.

We have a fix for Google Home and Chromecast. It will automatically roll out within the next 6 hours. To get back up and running now, reboot your device → https://t.co/CM4ov63F46. Thanks for sticking with us! — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018

On the same day, Slack was also down. The company confirmed that users worldwide were experiencing difficulty connecting to the workplace messaging service, pledging to investigate the problem and provide updates soon.

With both Google Home and Slack down, a tweet jokes that "Google Assistant is just someone responding to the slack messages really quickly."