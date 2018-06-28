Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 June, 2018 11:08 IST

Google Home and Chromecast are down globally, but a software fix is on its way

A fix will roll out soon for Google Home and Chromecasts but users can also reboot their devices.

Google Home and Chromecasts went down for many users worldwide on 27 June due to an unspecified error and all that users can hear is "Sorry, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds," or "There was a glitch. Try again in a few seconds."

On the Google Home Help Forum, hundreds of users have complained that they are having a "problem with multiple Google Home devices."

Krissa Bell, a reporter for Mashable, tweeted a video of her Google Home Mini, saying that "there was a glitch."

The problem probably comes as a result of a glitched Google update for its assistant which was supposed to increase privacy, but looks like the update has brought trouble to many devices.

We do not have any information about what caused the glitch, but it reportedly affected devices for more than five hours.

Google later notified that they have a fix that will automatically roll out in a couple of hours. However, if users want to get the devices running immediately, it has been adviced that users reboot their devices and get them back online. A user, on the forum, said that she "tried rebooting it from the app. It came back to life," hoping that is will be a permanent fix.

On the same day, Slack was also down. The company confirmed that users worldwide were experiencing difficulty connecting to the workplace messaging service, pledging to investigate the problem and provide updates soon.

With both Google Home and Slack down, a tweet jokes that "Google Assistant is just someone responding to the slack messages really quickly."

