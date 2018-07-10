Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
Tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 18:55 IST

Google hires IIIT Bangalore student at an annual package of Rs 1.2 crore

Aditya Paliwal is a graduate with a dual-degree from IIIT-B, and has been coding since Class 8.

22-year-old Aditya Paliwal, who is a graduate from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore, has been hired by Google, at its artificial intelligence research wing in New York.

Google will be paying Paliwal Rs 1.2 crore a year. I know that much money is hard to make sense of Rs 1.2 crore is Rs 10 lakh a month.

via GIPHY

When Google went to the institute, some 6,000 students applied to work with the company and gave the tests to get through. Of the total, only 50 students got through. (Insane!)

According to a report by Times of India, he received the offer from Google in March 2018, and he will join the place on 18 July. Paliwal is a student of integrated MTech at the institute. He apparently did a dual-degree programme of five years from IIIT Bangalore.

Reportedly, he was also a finalist at ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in the year 2017 and 2018. (I also had to Google that contest, but it is apparently a very prestigious competition for coders.)

And as the reports say, the boy has been coding since Class 8, but says at that time it was a “passive interest”.

“So after coming into the college, the curriculum and the environment made the passive interest grow into an active interest,” Paliwal told The News Minute.

Other than Aditya Paliwal, Google has also hired students from institutes like IIT Mumbai, IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee.

Way to go Aditya!

