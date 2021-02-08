Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
Google hints at Android 12 launch; expected to drop first beta this month

Back in 2019, Google had made its Android Beta Feedback app available with Android 10 or Android Q.


FP TrendingFeb 08, 2021 14:47:35 IST

Shortly after the company rolled out Android 11 for selected users and the company is now gearing up to launch the Android 12 developer preview. Although there is no confirmation when the Android 12 update would be reaching the masses, the company has silently updated its Android Beta Feedback app via the Play Store, which indicates that the announcement could be close, reported 9to5Google. For those who don't know, back in 2019, Google had made its Android Beta Feedback app available with Android 10 or Android Q. Using this, users could report bugs in the system without having to visit the bug tracker website.

Users who kept the app on their devices ever since the Android 11 beta, were given the version 2.15 update on 4 February.

In case you have installed the Android developer preview or beta before, you might be aware that this app shows up automatically, and once done with the preview, the firm even prompts you to uninstall the app.

The Feedback app does not explicitly mention the arrival of the Android 12 developer preview, but the update in itself is a strong indication as the app serves no other purpose other than helping beta users provide feedback with ease.

Looking at the app update in February, Google had dropped the first beta of Android 11 in the same month and could be doing the same this year.

The report added that the company must have updated the app with some new features that would improve the feedback process, but the app, right now, is not usable so nothing can be said for sure.

