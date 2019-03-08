tech2 News Staff

Google has reported a vulnerability in Chrome and Microsoft Windows that hackers can exploit to gain access to your system. The vulnerability was first discovered several months ago and has been patched in the most recent version of Chrome and Windows.

Google recommends that users check that their Google Chrome browser has been updated to version 72.0.3626.121 or later. To do that, head to your Chrome menu>Help>About Google Chrome. If auto-updates are enabled, you should already be on the latest version of the browser.

The Windows vulnerability is serious enough, but, it only appears to affect the 32-bit version of Windows 7. While still popular in India, Windows 7 is 9 years old and mostly unsupported by Microsoft. The 32-bit version of the OS is even rarer because most systems use the 64-bit variant.

As Google notes, “We strongly believe this vulnerability may only be exploitable on Windows 7 due to recent exploit mitigations added in newer versions of Windows.” Google isn’t saying that newer versions of Windows aren’t affected, only that newer versions are very likely secure.

As always, the easiest solution for staying safe is to simply ensure that you’ve got auto-updates enabled and that you’re running on legitimate software.

