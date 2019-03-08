Friday, March 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google has disclosed critical vulnerabilities in Chrome and Windows 7; update NOW

Google recommends that you use keep auto-update enabled and use a modern operating system.

tech2 News Staff Mar 08, 2019 14:28:04 IST

Google has reported a vulnerability in Chrome and Microsoft Windows that hackers can exploit to gain access to your system. The vulnerability was first discovered several months ago and has been patched in the most recent version of Chrome and Windows.

Google recommends that users check that their Google Chrome browser has been updated to version 72.0.3626.121 or later. To do that, head to your Chrome menu>Help>About Google Chrome. If auto-updates are enabled, you should already be on the latest version of the browser.

Make sure your installation of Chrome is up to date.

Make sure your installation of Chrome is up to date.

The Windows vulnerability is serious enough, but, it only appears to affect the 32-bit version of Windows 7. While still popular in India, Windows 7 is 9 years old and mostly unsupported by Microsoft. The 32-bit version of the OS is even rarer because most systems use the 64-bit variant.

As Google notes, “We strongly believe this vulnerability may only be exploitable on Windows 7 due to recent exploit mitigations added in newer versions of Windows.” Google isn’t saying that newer versions of Windows aren’t affected, only that newer versions are very likely secure.

As always, the easiest solution for staying safe is to simply ensure that you’ve got auto-updates enabled and that you’re running on legitimate software.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Microsoft

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS competitors

Mar 05, 2019

Google

Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Mar 05, 2019

Apple

Google Project Zero team discloses a "high severity" flaw discovered in macOS kernel

Mar 06, 2019

Google

Google's internal pay audit showed men being paid less than women for similar roles

Mar 05, 2019

Google

Google brings new 'Bolo' app in India to help children learn and read Hindi, English

Mar 06, 2019

Google

Google's Rewarded Products will help Android creators earn revenue from non-pay users

Mar 08, 2019

science

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019