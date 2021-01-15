Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit amid ongoing review by US Department of Justice

The completion of the acquisition comes 14 months after Google announced the Fitbit deal that immediately raised alarms.


The Associated PressJan 15, 2021 11:45:30 IST

Google has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, a deal that could help the internet company grow even stronger while US government regulators pursue an antitrust case aimed at undermining its power. Thursday’s completion of the acquisition comes 14 months after Google announced a deal that immediately raised alarms. Google makes most of its money by selling ads based on information it collects about its billions of users’ interests and whereabouts. Privacy watchdogs feared it might exploit Fitbit to peer even deeper into people’s lives.

But Google wound up entering a series of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world pledging it won’t use the health and fitness data from Fitbit’s 29 million users to sell more ads. It insists it is more interested in adding Fitbit to its expanding arsenal of internet-connected products, which include smartphones, laptops, speakers, cameras and thermostats.

“This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we’ve been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users’ privacy,” Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, wrote in a blog post.

Google has completed its Representational Image.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit amid ongoing review by US Department of Justice

Representational Image

Google is scooping up Fitbit — a company that has sold about 120 million devices in 100 countries since its 2009 founding — while it fights a series of lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice and state attorneys general. The lawsuits allege Google abuses the power that it has amassed as the owner of the world’s most dominant search engine. The Justice Department’s lawsuit isn’t scheduled to go to trail until September 2023.

Since starting out with nothing more than its namesake search engine in 1998, Google has become a dominant player in email, digital maps, web browsing and mobile devices through its Android operating system. The success of those free services propels a digital advertising empire and is the main reason Google’s corporate parent, Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., boasts a market value of nearly $1.2 trillion.

The Justice Department had until Jan. 13 to object to the Fitbit deal, but didn’t file a formal objection. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Google said it is ready to answer any further questions the Justice Department has about its Fitbit deal.

“We are confident this deal with increase competition,” the company said in a statement.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Search

Google Search starts testing new 'Short videos' search carousel, currently being piloted on mobile

Dec 31, 2020
Google Search starts testing new 'Short videos' search carousel, currently being piloted on mobile
CES 2021: TCL Google TVs with Mini LED, 8K and QLED technology unveiled at the event

CES 2021

CES 2021: TCL Google TVs with Mini LED, 8K and QLED technology unveiled at the event

Jan 12, 2021
Hello 2021 India: Google to host a virtual New Year's Eve party on YouTube at 11 pm IST today

Hello 2021 India

Hello 2021 India: Google to host a virtual New Year's Eve party on YouTube at 11 pm IST today

Dec 31, 2020
Apple, Google deplatform Parler over lack of moderation; app has been drawing Trump supporters after Twitter crackdown

NewsTracker

Apple, Google deplatform Parler over lack of moderation; app has been drawing Trump supporters after Twitter crackdown

Jan 11, 2021
CES 2021: LG's 2021 TVs will natively support Stadia, GeForce Now support to be integrated later

CES 2021

CES 2021: LG's 2021 TVs will natively support Stadia, GeForce Now support to be integrated later

Jan 12, 2021
UPI recorded 2.23 billion transactions worth Rs 4.16 trillion in December 2020 reports NPCI

UPI

UPI recorded 2.23 billion transactions worth Rs 4.16 trillion in December 2020 reports NPCI

Jan 04, 2021

science

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

UFO Research

CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

Jan 13, 2021