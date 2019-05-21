Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with Android platform launched, priced at $999

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 offers a battery backup of eight hours with 820 mAh battery capacity.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 12:11:15 IST

Introduced back in 2013, Google has now unveiled the second edition of its smart eyewear — Glass Enterprise Edition 2. Though many other players have stepped in the market, Microsoft’s HoloLens especially has managed a lot of consumer attention. The newly launched Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is priced at $999 in the US but the time or date of availability is not yet provided. Notably, though, the price of the wearable has certainly come down from its last edition, which was priced at $1500.

Image: Google

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 specifications

To compete and bring about new features, Google has paid extra attention to hardware. The next-gen eyewear is built on the Android platform making it easier to use the apps. The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 uses Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform (10 nm, 1.7 GHz quad-core CPU) that is primarily designed to be used in wearable devices.

It is equipped with 3GB of RAM, 32 GB eMMC flash and includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features three-beam forming microphones and multi-touch gesture touchpad. It offers a battery backup that lasts up to eight hours with 820 mAh battery capacity.

According to Venturebeat, the Glass Enterprise Edition 2 will get 8 MP camera and will come with 720p video support.

