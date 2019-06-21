Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
Google gives us a glimpse of a buggy dark mode for Gmail's Android app

The Dark Theme is only available in the Settings option on your Gmail for Android app.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 09:21:48 IST

Dark mode was perhaps the most requested feature on iOS devices for sometime and Apple obliged this year by pushing it out on iOS 13, which will come to devices this fall. Now another service has given us a glimpse of dark mode and it is Gmail for Android.

Representational image.

Version 2019.06.09, of Gmail, first spotted by Android Police, widely rolled out on 20 June. It shows us what appears to be the early stages of what Google is calling "Dark Theme". However, it is not as useful as you would want it to be.

The dark theme is only available in the Settings option on your Gmail for Android app. As per screenshots seen in the report, the Settings title does not appear at all and there is black text displayed on a grey background which makes the other items listed less legible.

The Preferences title happen to use a darker shade of grey, while descriptions are slightly brighter. There is a darker shade of Blue available on the checkboxes while we see something similar as well with the overflow menu.

Apart from that there are no changes to the theme of the main inbox, account switcher or your emails. Google has been rolling out the dark theme for a set of its apps such as Google Keep getting the update last month.

