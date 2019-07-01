tech2 News Staff

Anyone in the Apple ecosystem knows how file transfer is made extremely easy with the help of AirDrop. It has been speculated for some time now that Google is in the works for something that resembles AirDrop and now it seems that the wait is over. Google is testing a new "Fast Share" feature that would allow phone owners to wirelessly transmit photos, text, and other files to nearby devices using Bluetooth.

As per XDA-Developers, the new Fast Share feature will allow you to share media files even if the receiving device has no internet connection. From the looks of it, the feature works more-or-less like the popular app ShareIt. However, the screenshots in the report show that the feature working on an iPhone, Chromebook and more which suggests cross-platform sharing.

The Fast Share page has been spotted by many publications but it would appear that the feature is not usable as of now. Google has in the past tried to emulate AirDrop, more recently with Files app but that needed you to download the app on the receiving device which makes it less intuitive than a system-wide feature which works on multiple platforms.