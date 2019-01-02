Wednesday, January 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google gets US regulator approval for using radar-based motion sensing device

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial

Reuters Jan 02, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Alphabet's Google unit won approval from US regulators to deploy a radar-based motion sensing device known as Project Soli.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in an order late on Monday that it would grant Google a waiver to operate the Soli sensors at higher power levels than currently allowed. The FCC said the sensors can also be operated aboard aircraft.

The FCC said the decision "will serve the public interest by providing for innovative device control features using touchless hand gesture technology."

Project Soli uses radar-based hand gesture. Image: Google ATAP

Project Soli uses a radar-based hand gesture. Image: Google ATAP

A Google spokeswoman did not immediately comment on Tuesday, citing the New Year's Day holiday.

The FCC said the Soli sensor captures motion in a three-dimensional space using a radar beam to enable touchless control of functions or features that can benefit users with mobility or speech impairments.

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.

The company says that "even though these controls are virtual, the interactions feel physical and responsive" as feedback is generated by the haptic sensation of fingers touching.

Google says the virtual tools can approximate the precision of natural human hand motion and the sensor can be embedded in wearables, phones, computers and vehicles.

In March, Google asked the FCC to allow its short-range interactive motion-sensing Soli radar to operate in the 57 to 64 GHz frequency band at power levels consistent with European Telecommunications Standards Institute standards.

Facebook raised concerns with the FCC that the Soli sensors operating in the spectrum band at higher power levels might have issues coexisting with other technologies.

After discussions, Google and Facebook jointly told the FCC in September that they agreed the sensors could operate at higher than currently allowed power levels without interference but at lower levels than previously proposed by Google.

Facebook told the FCC in September that it expected a "variety of use cases to develop with respect to new radar devices, including Soli."

The Soli devices can be operated aboard aircraft but must still comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules governing portable electronic devices.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

Regulating Satellites

US startup fined $900,000 for launching rogue satellites on ISRO's PSLV in Jan

Dec 25, 2018

Google

Google Assistant will soon let you know if your flight would be delayed

Dec 19, 2018

Google Duo

Google Duo app has now been downloaded over one billion times on Play Store

Dec 25, 2018

ChromeOS

Chrome OS 72 will let you use Google Assistant with third-party Chromebooks

Dec 22, 2018

Google

Google to launch Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite on Verizon in spring 2019: Report

Dec 28, 2018

Google

Google deletes millions of fake and incentivised ratings from the Play Store

Dec 19, 2018

science

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers create AI worker so real it even cheats when given tough tasks

Jan 02, 2019

Biosensor

Biosensor, app developed by IIT researchers can help anyone detect, quantify bacteria

Jan 02, 2019

Food Allergies

Why more people today are experiencing severe food allergies than ever before

Jan 02, 2019

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission delayed a third time, new launch date unclear

Jan 02, 2019