Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Fuchsia OS developer site goes live and some interesting new details are out

What is unique about Fuchsia is that it is not only open source but is also not use any major OS kernels.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 10:39:08 IST

While Google has seldom mentioned Fuchsia OS in public, it is widely believed that the new operating system will soon enough be launched as a replacement for Android and Chrome OS. And just this weekend, Google inched closer to publicly acknowledging Fuchsia OS by quietly opening its developer website for business.

Per the website, Fuchsia is an “open source operating system”, and it clarified that “Fuchsia is not Linux”. “[It is] a modular, capability-based operating system.”

The source documentation page begins with “Pink + Purple == Fuchsia (a new Operating System).” This is still as cryptic as it was when this project was leaked and listed on GitHub.

Google Fuchsia OS developer site goes live and some interesting new details are out

Google Fuchsia logo. Image: tech2

Overall the Fuchsia.dev website is pretty bare bones right now and contains the basics, including a glossary, Getting Started guide and instructions for building and running apps that run on the operating system. There's even system documentation on how Fuchsia works.

Currently, the majority of the operating systems in the market, whether they be for mobile, desktop or even embedded solutions are based on either a Unix, Linux or Windows kernel at their core. This includes Windows variants, iOS, macOS, and Android. However, what is unique about Fuchsia is that it is not only open source, but it will not be based on any of these major OS kernels. Instead, the Fuchsia OS will use the new "microkernel" called Zircon.

It's not at all

It's not at all "pink+purple" as you would have hope. Not yet at-least.

The Zircon Kernel concept page notes, "The kernel manages a number of different types of Objects. Those which are accessible directly via system calls are C++ classes which implement the Dispatcher interface. These are implemented in kernel/object. Many are self-contained higher-level Objects. Some wrap lower-level lk primitives."

Zircon was earlier known as the Magenta kernel. Further, the UI of the operating system is based on Flutter, which is “a heavily optimized, mobile-first 2D rendering engine (with excellent support for text)” and a little more than that.

While Google has never confirmed the same, the OS is believed to feature the speculative capability to run legacy applications built on both Android and Chrome OS. According to a report by Forbes, the Fuchsia OS will be "rather diruptive" and will run on anything from "32-bit or 64-bit ARM cores to 64-bit X86 processors".

Additionally, the only time Google did talk about the Fuchsia OS out in the open was during the I/O 2019, where Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior VP of Android and Chrome insisted that the operating system should not be seen as a replacement to any OS.

During a live recording of The Vergecast, Lockheimer acknowledged that Fuchsia OS is still an experiment. “We’re looking at what a new take on an operating system could be like. And so I know out there people are getting pretty excited saying, ‘Oh this is the new Android,’ or, ‘This is the new Chrome OS’ … Fuchsia is really not about that. Fuchsia is about just pushing the state of the art in terms of operating systems and things that we learn from Fuchsia we can incorporate into other products.”

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Google

Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it

Jun 19, 2019
Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it
Google's new 'Equiano' subsea international cable will connect Africa with Europe

Google

Google's new 'Equiano' subsea international cable will connect Africa with Europe

Jun 29, 2019
Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Google

Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Jun 18, 2019
Google Maps will let you know when trains and buses are too crowded

Google Maps

Google Maps will let you know when trains and buses are too crowded

Jun 28, 2019
Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Jun 21, 2019
Google hit with antitrust probe in India by CCI for leveraging Android's dominance

Android

Google hit with antitrust probe in India by CCI for leveraging Android's dominance

Jun 28, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019