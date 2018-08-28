Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 17:01 IST

Google for India: Google Feed becomes bilingual, Assistant now available in Marathi

Google has partnered with Andhra Pradesh State FibreNet Limited for its project Google Station.

The Google for India event that took place on 28 August in New Delhi, today announced various new technological developments and milestones in its ecosystem. This includes several projects such as Google Station, Google Maps, its payments app Google Tez now called as Google Pay, among others.

Google for India. Google.

Google for India. Google.

Google Station partners with Andhra Pradesh

Google has partnered with Andhra Pradesh State FibreNet Limited for its project Google Station to bring quality internet services to 12,000 villages, towns and cities in Andhra Pradesh.

Google Feed

A user's Google Feed mostly includes topics of interests to the user. It also includes news that may be of interest to a user. Initially, this feature was available only in English, but now Google is bringing this feature in Hindi as well. This will allow most people to read news articles in their vernacular.

Additionally, it will help 1,00,000 Indian publishers to start their website and publish on branded domains via the Project Navlekha. As of now, this includes Hindi publications.

Google Go

From now on, those using the Google Go app can listen to any webpage in English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, and Tamil wherein as the voice reads the page, each word lights up. Since the Google Go was introduced for areas which have low internet connections, this feature will be available even at 2G network.

Google Assistant

Google's director of software engineering, Pravir Gupta announced that Google Assistant will be available in Marathi also, apart from Hindi and English. He announced the Google Assistant's integration with Where is My Train, Airtel, and Hello English.

Google Maps

Since this is the tenth year of Google Maps in India, its vice president Gayathri Ranjan announced new features.

Maps will now come equipped with voice guidance while travelling in public transport. It will also send alerts related to an upcoming stop or when to get off.

Maps has also partnered with RedBus to provide intercity bus routes.

Google Tez is now Google Pay

Google’s payments vice president Caeser Sengupta announced that the payments app in India has been rechristened to Google Pay. The change has come only in terms of the name, while rest of the features remain the same. It will expand the services to users for paying in stores and via online, for merchants, and to individuals in need of instant loans. He announced Google's partnership with banks such as Federal Bank, HDFC, Kotak, ICICI.

Commenting upon the future of the internet in India Rajan Anand, Google, vice president of India and Southeast Asia, " Voice has been emerging as the preferred mode of use for new internet users. We’re seeing major growth of voice queries in India. Furthermore, online video now accounts for 75 percent of all mobile traffic. And as for vernacular, the majority of the Internet users today are Indian language users, a number expected to reach 500 million plus in the next two years. 95 percent of video consumption is in vernacular languages.”

 

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

Google

Kerala floods: Google to contribute Rs 7 crore in relief and restoration efforts

Aug 28, 2018

NVIDIA

NVIDIA becomes NITI Aayog's deep learning tech partner to support a think tank

Aug 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys opens technology and innovation hub in North Carolina, hires 4,700 in the US

Aug 23, 2018

Intel AI

Intel AI DevCon: India can play a crucial role in the development of AI

Aug 14, 2018

Nvidia

Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence as Intel defends data centre turf

Aug 17, 2018

heart disease

Microsoft and Apollo Hospitals launch AI model to predict heart disease risk

Aug 17, 2018

science

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Colonising Moon

Colonising the moon: A story of dust, bricks and a printer to build a lunar village

Aug 28, 2018