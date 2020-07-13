14:10 (IST)
The Google India head also claims that over Rs 120 crore were donated to the PM Care Fund via Google pay
tech2 News StaffJul 13, 2020 14:11:56 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to address the company's initiative towards Digital India and make new announcements around it.
14:09 (IST)
Gupta says Google has worked in over 50,000 villages to educate users about COVID-19 via its Internet Saathi initiative
14:08 (IST)
Gupta talks about Google's coverage on precautions, and other crucial information on COVID-19
14:07 (IST)
Sanjay Gupta says that Google's AI prediction can now warn about a flood or cyclone 48 hours ahead of the calamity
14:06 (IST)
Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President is addressing the viewers first He says, currently, Google has over 500 million users in India.
13:59 (IST)
Google For India 2020 event livestream The event will be livestreamed on Google India's official Youtube page. The video is embedded below:
13:55 (IST)
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver the keynote address at the event His address will be followed by a speech by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice, Government of India, Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users, and Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia.
13:53 (IST)
Google first hosted the 'Google For India' event in 2016 At the event, Google will make announcements related to the company’s products and services that especially cater to the users in India.
14:00 (IST)
The webcast is now live...
13:44 (IST)
Hello people, we meet again!
Google is hosting the sixth edition of its 'Google For India' event today, 13 July. However, like various other prominent tech events, due to the pandemic, the event is being hosted virtually.
The event will kick off at 2 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on Google India's YouTube page.
At the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to address the company's initiative towards Digital India and make new announcements around it. Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad is also scheduled to be at the event.
Additionally, Google has revealed that the speakers at the event will include Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users, and Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia.
Last year, at the Google for India event, Google Pay for Business was revealed along with other features for Google Pay including The Spot Platform, Jobs, tokenised cards, and more. Google Lens was given an update to support translation on-the-fly. Phone Line with Assistant, which allows users to make search queries by dialling into a number, free of charge, was also announced at Google for India 2019.
