Google is hosting the sixth edition of its 'Google For India' event today, 13 July. However, like various other prominent tech events, due to the pandemic, the event is being hosted virtually.

The event will kick off at 2 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on Google India's YouTube page.

At the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to address the company's initiative towards Digital India and make new announcements around it. Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad is also scheduled to be at the event.

Additionally, Google has revealed that the speakers at the event will include Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users, and Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia.