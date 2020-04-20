FP Trending

Search giant Google has issued a security warning for users of Chrome and asked them to update to the latest version, which patches the issue.

The update of the browser, version 81.0.4044.113 — has been rolled out for Windows, Mac and Linux, Google posted on support pages.

In a small note with the security update, Google has said, “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

Chrome users can check their version by clicking the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the browser before going to the About section, under Help.

The note goes on to mention that the update includes one security patch, which has been deemed critical. The exploit codenamed CVE-2020-6457 was accompanied by a vague description: “Use after free in speech recognizer”. Nothing more is mentioned about the exploit in the post.

Meanwhile Google has pushed out the Chrome 81.0.4044.92 update, which includes patches for 32 vulnerabilities.

Also, earlier this month Google, temporarily rolled back SameSite cookie changes in Chrome due to COVID-19, writing, "…In light of the extraordinary global circumstances due to Covid-19, we are temporarily rolling back the enforcement of SameSite cookie labelling.”

The SameSite Cookie changes allowed Chrome to enforce secure-by-default handling of third-party cookies as part of their ongoing effort to improve privacy and security across the web.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.