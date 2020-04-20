Monday, April 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google fixes critical security issue in Chrome, recommends that users update immediately

Users can head to Help>About Google Chrome to verify that they're on the latest version.


FP TrendingApr 20, 2020 19:44:17 IST

Search giant Google has issued a security warning for users of Chrome and asked them to update to the latest version, which patches the issue.

The update of the browser, version 81.0.4044.113 — has been rolled out for Windows, Mac and Linux, Google posted on support pages.

In a small note with the security update, Google has said, “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

Chrome users can check their version by clicking the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the browser before going to the About section, under Help.

The note goes on to mention that the update includes one security patch, which has been deemed critical. The exploit codenamed CVE-2020-6457 was accompanied by a vague description: “Use after free in speech recognizer”. Nothing more is mentioned about the exploit in the post.

Meanwhile Google has pushed out the Chrome 81.0.4044.92 update, which includes patches for 32 vulnerabilities.

Also, earlier this month Google, temporarily rolled back SameSite cookie changes in Chrome due to COVID-19, writing, "…In light of the extraordinary global circumstances due to Covid-19, we are temporarily rolling back the enforcement of SameSite cookie labelling.”

The SameSite Cookie changes allowed Chrome to enforce secure-by-default handling of third-party cookies as part of their ongoing effort to improve privacy and security across the web.

Google fixes critical security issue in Chrome, recommends that users update immediately

Make sure your installation of Chrome is up to date.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft says it will only support the Edge web browser on Windows 7 till July 2021

Apr 13, 2020
Microsoft says it will only support the Edge web browser on Windows 7 till July 2021
Coronavirus Outbreak: Google India launches feature to help people find food, night shelter during lockdown

Google Maps

Coronavirus Outbreak: Google India launches feature to help people find food, night shelter during lockdown

Apr 14, 2020
Google waives Ad Serving fee for 5 months to support news partners during COVID-19 crisis

Google

Google waives Ad Serving fee for 5 months to support news partners during COVID-19 crisis

Apr 17, 2020
Google Doodle honours all food service workers during coronavirus pandemic

Google Doodle

Google Doodle honours all food service workers during coronavirus pandemic

Apr 16, 2020
Google has announced that it will give two months free access to the paid version of Stadia

Google Stadia

Google has announced that it will give two months free access to the paid version of Stadia

Apr 09, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Google to increase visibility of virtual healthcare options on its platforms to aid users in time of pandemic

Google

Coronavirus Outbreak: Google to increase visibility of virtual healthcare options on its platforms to aid users in time of pandemic

Apr 11, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020