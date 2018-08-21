Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
21 August, 2018

Google Fit redesigned and updated with cleaner UI and focus on heart tracking

Instead of the usual step counters, the update Google Fit app will give you Heart Points!

Google is rolling out a newer, whiter, neater and smarter UI for its health app, Google Fit. The update is coming to both Android and WearOS and will be available to all users by end of this week.

Besides the addition of a more uncluttered look, the Google Fit app’s refresh focuses on two activity goals that it wants every user to achieve — Move Minutes and Heart Points.

Also, there are these hard-to-miss closing rings (party unmissable because of its similarity to iOS), which the company says have been informed by health recommendations from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Updated Google Fit app.

Updated Google Fit app.

From what Google says, Move minutes would be better than the regular step counter due to its ability to record different activities, considering walking is not the only form of exercise. In other words, if you run or ride a bike or skip a rope, Google Fit will be able to distinguish between these activities using sensors on the device, like the accelerometer and GPS, and will accordingly analyse your activity.

On the other hand, Heart Points is more like an incentive to encourage more people to interact with the Google Fit app. The feature would essentially push users to engage in activities that will still get their heart rate up, which doesn’t necessarily have to be a trip to the gym.

“It takes just 30 minutes of brisk walking 5 days a week to reach the AHA and WHO’s recommended amount of physical activity, which is shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve sleep, and increase overall mental well-being,” Google writes in its blog.

This redesign of Google Fit was long overdue considering Google has been struggling to gain relevance in the health tech segment, which is dominated by the Apple Watch and Fitbit.

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


