FP Trending

Google has a reason to celebrate as the Google Fit app has just crossed 100 million installs on Android. The development was first noticed by Android Police and is a milestone as the tech giant's fitness app has crossed the 100 million mark two years after it reached 50 million downloads on Google Play Store in 2019.

Originally launched in 2014, the app was not much popular amongst users. In 2018, it underwent a revamp that allowed more data collection on aspects like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and workouts. Its recent update includes better sleep tracking support through the second-gen Nest Hub and heart rate monitoring with a Pixel smartphone.

Google Fit's recent update was Fit 2.61 that allows users to view health data which is organised under six categories: activities, nutrition, vitals, body measurements, sleep, and menstrual cycle. The Browse tab now organises data better than the cards on the home page and the floating action button.

Google Fit's iOS version allows the app to surface more types of data from the Apple Health backend. It allows users to see “Connected apps” by tapping on the overflow menu in each section of the Google Account settings.

In the July update, Google had changed how “calories consumed” and “cumulative distance” are calculated “to make it easier for other apps to connect to Google Fit”. That data is used to “calculate more detailed metrics for some activities". These, however, do not include what users directly see in the Fit apps.