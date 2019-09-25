tech2 News Staff

Google has officially started rolling out dark mode for Gmail for both Android and iOS users today. This year, Google has majorly focused on bringing the dark mode to its users, which not only helps mitigate eye strain, but could also help improve battery life on OLED displays.

The app will switch to dark mode based on your phone's setting. Both iOS and Android have dark mode options as a system-wide theme. In The case of Pixel phones, dark mode is also enabled automatically when you switch to the power saving mode.

Dah dah dah dum da da dum da da: Dark theme is coming to Gmail on mobile → https://t.co/hiMaeuDBJD pic.twitter.com/0ElUHzrx8R — Gmail (@gmail) September 24, 2019



If you do not fit in the above-mentioned cases, you will have to check yourself if the new theme is available on your device or not and how to enable it. Here is your quick two-step guidebook.

How to enable dark mode in Gmail

Step 1: Open Gmail on your Android smartphone

Step 2: Go to menu>Settings>theme>dark

If you do not see the "Dark" option, you don't need to worry as Google has made it clear that this feature will roll out for all the devices in the next 15 days.