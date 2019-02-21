Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
Google fails to mention a microphone in its Nest Secure home security system

Alphabet merged Nest, which had operated as an independent unit, into its Google hardware group last year.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 07:49:29 IST

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on 20 February it had made an “error” in not disclosing that its Nest Secure home security system had a built-in microphone in its devices.

Earlier this month, Google said Nest Secure would be getting an update and users could now enable its virtual assistant technology Google Assistant on Nest Guard.

Google's Nest Guard. Image: Nest Secure

Google's Nest Guard. Image: Nest Secure

The device’s published specifications did not mention a microphone, however, the updated product page now mentions one.

“The on-device microphone was never intended to be a secret and should have been listed in the tech specs. That was an error on our part. The microphone has never been on and is only activated when users specifically enable the option,” Google said.

 Nest, which Google acquired for $3.2 billion in 2014, sells video doorbells, security cameras and thermostats that automatically adjust settings based on user behaviour.

Alphabet merged Nest, which had operated as an independent unit, into its Google hardware group last year.

