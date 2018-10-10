Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 13:33 IST

Google faces scrutiny from German, US, Irish officials over Google+ security flaw

Google spotted a software glitch on Google+ in March, and kept it from its users all this while.

In the wake of the revelation that Google kept quiet about a “software glitch” in its Google+ social network, the Alphabet-owned tech giant is now under scrutiny of regulators across the globe.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the data protection commissioner in Hamburg, Germany, Johannes Caspar, said that his agency has begun investigating the matter, that could have exposed the personal data of over half a million users. Another report by Reuters reveals that at least two US states are investigating a breach at Google.

Google. Image: Reuters

In addition to that, on Tuesday, Ireland’s data protection regulator was also reported to be seeking information from Google regarding the breach.

Google had spotted this glitch back in March, however, it kept the issue behind the curtains. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Google did so because it did not want to trigger a regulatory backlash, something that Facebook was going through at that time. Look where that got you, Google!

On the other hand, minutes after Google announced about the glitch it posted a blog, wherein it said that it decided not to disclose the potential breach because there wasn’t evidence of any misuse of the exposed data, which included names, email addresses, ages and occupations. Google said that the bug was immediately fixed at the time.

The investigation comes just three months after Google was slapped with $5 billion fine by European Union for using its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals.

