tech2 News Staff

On 14 December, all Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Search engine, Google Drive and few others suffered a global outage. These services were down for almost 45 minutes. During the outage, users reported that the YouTube page showed that "Something went wrong". The Gmail page also showed a message that said "Gmail is currently unable to access your Contacts. You may experience issues while this persists." When the users started reporting the issue, Google was quick to respond and acknowledge the problem. According to the company, the outage was the result of "an internal storage quota issue".

We’re all clear folks! Thanks for staying with us. — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020

According to a statement by Google spokesperson, "Today, at 3.47 AM PT Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue. Services requiring users to log inexperienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32 AM PT. All services are now restored."

The company further apologised to its users and assured them that they are looking into the matter and will make sure that such issue does not take place again in the future. The spokesperson said, "We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future."