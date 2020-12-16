Wednesday, December 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google says YouTube, Gmail and others were down because of 'an internal storage quota issue'

The company further apologised to its users and assured them that they are looking into the matter.


tech2 News StaffDec 16, 2020 13:48:59 IST

On 14 December, all Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Search engine, Google Drive and few others suffered a global outage. These services were down for almost 45 minutes. During the outage, users reported that the YouTube page showed that "Something went wrong". The Gmail page also showed a message that said "Gmail is currently unable to access your Contacts. You may experience issues while this persists." When the users started reporting the issue, Google was quick to respond and acknowledge the problem. According to the company, the outage was the result of "an internal storage quota issue".

Google says YouTube, Gmail and others were down because of an internal storage quota issue

The company further apologised to its users and assured them that they are looking into the matter.

According to a statement by Google spokesperson, "Today, at 3.47 AM PT Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue. Services requiring users to log inexperienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32 AM PT. All services are now restored."

The company further apologised to its users and assured them that they are looking into the matter and will make sure that such issue does not take place again in the future. The spokesperson said, "We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

YouTube, Gmail down

YouTube, Gmail, Google Search are now back up after an hour-long outage

Dec 15, 2020
YouTube, Gmail, Google Search are now back up after an hour-long outage
Google Messages will soon allow users to schedule messages just like Gmail: Report

Google

Google Messages will soon allow users to schedule messages just like Gmail: Report

Dec 04, 2020
Google Chrome extensions to have limited data access, be more private and secure from 2021

Chrome extension

Google Chrome extensions to have limited data access, be more private and secure from 2021

Dec 10, 2020
Google Stadia users will now be able to livestream directly to YouTube

Google Stadia

Google Stadia users will now be able to livestream directly to YouTube

Dec 09, 2020
Google is adding support for Apple Music to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, displays

Google Nest Home

Google is adding support for Apple Music to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, displays

Dec 09, 2020
Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience

Dark mode

Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience

Dec 01, 2020

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020