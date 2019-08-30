Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google expands bug bounty program to include the most popular apps on the Play Store

Google will pay researchers up to $20,000 for finding bugs in the top Play Store apps.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 10:00:20 IST

Google has now expanded its bug bounty program to include the most popular apps on the Play Store. These are apps with 100+ mn installs to their name. Bounties of up to $20,000 can be claimed.

Google had initially launched the Google Play Security Rewards Program (GPSRP) as a way for hackers and security researchers to report vulnerabilities in eight top apps on the Play Store. The expanded scope now makes the program more useful for hunting out security vulnerabilities in apps.

As per the rules, researchers must first disclose the vulnerabilities to the app developer. They can then report it to Google, which will then evaluate and offer the additional bounty as it sees fit.

In partnership with HackerOne, a bug bounty platform started by hackers and security researchers, Google is also offering a Developer Data Protection Reward Program, reports Engadget.

The program will provide security researchers with an incentive (worth up to $50,000) for hunting down “data abuse issues” in Android apps, Chrome extensions, etc.

Google expands bug bounty program to include the most popular apps on the Play Store

Google will pay researchers up to $20,000 for finding bugs in the top Play Store apps.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Play Store

Google removes 85 apps from Play Store that were hiding adware inside: Report

Aug 18, 2019
Google removes 85 apps from Play Store that were hiding adware inside: Report
Google starts rolling out Play Store’s cleaner redesigned Material theme

Google starts rolling out Play Store’s cleaner redesigned Material theme

Aug 22, 2019
Indian security researcher spots another Instagram bug, gets $10,000 as reward

Instagram

Indian security researcher spots another Instagram bug, gets $10,000 as reward

Aug 27, 2019
CamScanner app affected by Trojan Dropper malware, has over 100 million downloads

Camscanner

CamScanner app affected by Trojan Dropper malware, has over 100 million downloads

Aug 29, 2019
Google Pay starts to get a dark mode ahead of the official Android Q launch

Google Pay

Google Pay starts to get a dark mode ahead of the official Android Q launch

Aug 26, 2019
WhatsApp Pay to get a nod after Indian govt is satisfied with its data compliance policies

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay to get a nod after Indian govt is satisfied with its data compliance policies

Aug 16, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019