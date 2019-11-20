Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google enters gaming with cloud-based streaming service Stadia

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday launched Stadia, a cloud-based service that allows users to stream games including "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" and "NBA 2K20" on Chrome web browser. The service will start with a slate of 22 games and stream 4K videos at 60 frames per second, which can also be accessed through Google's Chromecast and Pixel devices.


ReutersNov 20, 2019 02:16:32 IST

Google enters gaming with cloud-based streaming service Stadia

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday launched Stadia, a cloud-based service that allows users to stream games including "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" and "NBA 2K20" on Chrome web browser.

The service will start with a slate of 22 games and stream 4K videos at 60 frames per second, which can also be accessed through Google's Chromecast and Pixel devices.

Google is offering the 4K version as part of its premium service, Stadia Pro, priced at $9.99 per month. The free high-definition version is expected to roll out next year.

"We have over 450 games in development right now that will be coming out in 2020 and beyond," Google Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison told Reuters.

Stadia will need at least 10Mbps internet speed for the base 720p resolution and 35Mbps to stream games in 4K. Early reviews of Stadia have complained of latency, the time delay between pressing a button and getting the reaction on screen.

The success of cloud gaming depends heavily on the underlying network and how much controlled-latency traffic it can support during periods of peak demand, said Steve Alexander, chief technology officer at Ciena Corp , a telecom equipment maker.

Analysts are also pinning the success of Stadia on the content it offers as most of the games on the platform are already available on consoles.

"Stadia will live or die by its content," said George Jijiashvili, senior analyst at Ovum, a brokerage firm, adding that underwhelming number of launch titles was making it difficult to generate real excitement.

Stadia will compete with Microsoft Corp's Project xCloud, which is likely to be launched next year, and Nvidia's GeForce Now that is out on public beta.

Sony <6758.T> also offers a game streaming platform PlayStation Now at $9.99 per month that includes over 800 games across its console titles.

Google is billing Stadia for non-gamers, but it will need to work out some kinks to make it more attractive than a console or a personal computer, Chaim Seigel, an analyst with Elazar Advisors, said.

The service is currently available in 14 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Norway, France and Germany.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Jane Ross in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down

Nov 06, 2019
Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Newstracker

Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Nov 06, 2019
Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Newstracker

Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Nov 06, 2019
Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Newstracker

Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Nov 06, 2019
Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Newstracker

Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Nov 06, 2019
Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Newstracker

Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Nov 06, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019