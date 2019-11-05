Tuesday, November 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

An online petition posted Monday bears signatures from more than a thousand Google employees.


The Associated PressNov 05, 2019 21:03:25 IST

Google employees are demanding the company issue a climate plan that commits it to zero emissions by 2030.

Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

With the new investment, Google will now be in 24 out of the 50 states in the US. Image: Google

An online petition posted Monday bears signatures from more than a thousand Google employees. It also calls on Google to decline contracts that would support the extraction of fossil fuels and to avoid collaborating with organisations involved with the oppression of refugees.

Amazon and Microsoft employees have similarly called on their employer to take steps for climate change action. Workers from both companies joined climate marches in September.

Google employees have been especially vocal in issuing demands and calling for change within the company. Employees have protested sexual misconduct and forced arbitration practices within the company and Google’s treatment of contract workers.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Google Pay

Google Pay gets new face and fingerprint authentication for transactions but only for Android 10 users

Oct 30, 2019
Google Pay gets new face and fingerprint authentication for transactions but only for Android 10 users
Google Chrome tabs could soon get open in different browsers and vice versa

Chrome

Google Chrome tabs could soon get open in different browsers and vice versa

Oct 26, 2019
Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion; ‘Made by Google’ wearable expected in the future

Google

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion; ‘Made by Google’ wearable expected in the future

Nov 01, 2019
Google Go's Incognito new mode will now keep your search experience private

Google Go

Google Go's Incognito new mode will now keep your search experience private

Oct 24, 2019
Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Cameos for Google

Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Oct 22, 2019
Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Huawei

Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Oct 25, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019