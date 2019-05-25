tech2 News Staff

Google has introduced a slew of changes to its video calling service, Duo, including the ability to add more members to a video chat.

As explained on the official blog, Google Duo now supports adding up to eight people in one group video call. The new feature is available globally on both iOS and Android.

Other new features include data saving mode to help you save data on video calls, and the ability to personalise video messages by adding text, emoji, or doodle.

By setting up the data saving mode, the company claims, users can reduce data usage by up to 50 percent. The select regions where users can limit data usage on mobile networks and WiFi on Android include Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

India is the largest market for Google Duo, and the largest chunk of the users come from the smaller parts of the country. The company revealed that nearly 60 percent of all Duo calls made in India include someone outside of the top eight cities.

"India is already the largest market for Duo globally, and we’re committed to building for India, helping people have a seamless and delightful experience connecting with their loved ones face to face. As a part of that commitment, we are happy to announce two new features on Duo today: Group Calling and Data Saving Mode,” Shweta Vaidya, Product Manager, Google Duo said.

With inputs from ANI.

