Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Duo now lets you send Snapchat-like self-destructing photos: How it works

The new feature allows users to message any saved photo on their device via Duo.

tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2019 15:05:31 IST

Google Duo, the video calling app for Android, is getting a new feature which lets you send Snapchat-like photos, which self-destruct in 24 hours.

Until now, the Google Duo app offered three primary ways to connect— voice calls, video calls, and audio/video notes. As spotted by 9to5Google, the new photo feature allows the use of the same editing features as a video message, meaning you can scribble text or pictures over the photo before sending it to various Duo contacts. Once sent, the feature works much like the photo sharing feature in Snapchat or Instagram.

Google Duo now lets you send Snapchat-like self-destructing photos: How it works

Google Duo

How to send a self-destructing photo using Google Duo

To share a self-destructing photo using Duo, you first have to locate the photo you'd like to send and browse the share menu for the Duo icon. Once you select Duo, you'll be taken to an edit screen, which allows you to draw on the photo or add text in a number of colours.

After you've finished your editing, your contact list appears and allows you to share the photo with up to five contacts. Afterward, the photo shows up as a square thumbnail with the time sent and a message that it will expire in 24 hours.

From here you can open the photo and choose to 'call now' or 'reply', which opens up the video message screen.

While the feature isn't the easiest way to share photos with someone — at least not as simple as WhatsApp or Instagram yet — but the ability to send self-destructing photos with the app is a welcomed addition to Duo.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications


also see

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's my friend but his 'power has grown too big' says Chris Hughes

Jun 18, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg's my friend but his 'power has grown too big' says Chris Hughes
Facebook's growth to continue but private messaging ambitions will lead to its downfall: Report

Facebook growth

Facebook's growth to continue but private messaging ambitions will lead to its downfall: Report

Jun 25, 2019
Breaking off from Facebook would make Instagram less safer says its head Adam Mosseri

Facebook breakup

Breaking off from Facebook would make Instagram less safer says its head Adam Mosseri

Jun 11, 2019
WhatsApp to take legal action against entities forwarding bulk messages

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to take legal action against entities forwarding bulk messages

Jun 14, 2019
WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

Jun 14, 2019
WhatsApp asked by govt to fingerprint every message sent on the platform: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp asked by govt to fingerprint every message sent on the platform: Report

Jun 18, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019