Google Duo may soon be available in a desktop version as well: Report

Google Duo web app may include the “knock knock” and the ability to leave video messages.

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 16:36:48 IST

Google Duo competes with the likes of Skype and FaceTime, both of which are accessible via both mobile and desktop. Google Duo, however, ever since its launch in 2016, has been limited to its mobile app.

Now, however, Google is reportedly working to expand the video calling app to a desktop version as well.

google-duo

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google will launch a web client for its Duo video calling app in the coming weeks. Further, Google Duo will support Google’s own Chrome browser and other major browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and Apple’s Safari. The web app for Duo will likely also take advantage of browser notifications for incoming calls.

While it's unclear what all mobile app features will be retained for the web app, however, the report suggests that the “knock knock” feature and the ability to leave video messages will most likely be included.

Besides working on a web client, Google Duo is apparently also working on rolling out a group calling feature to the app. Along with that, the app may soon also get the option to mark contacts as favourite, and a new low light mode. Notably, none of these features have been confirmed by Google Duo yet.

