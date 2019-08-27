tech2 News Staff

Account switching can be a useful feature in certain apps where users tend to have signed in with multiple accounts. Google Maps recently released an update that allowed users to quickly switch accounts by swiping up or down on the profile icon. Now, the same feature is coming to Google Drive.

Android Police reported that in Google Drive v2.19.332, the feature has been added to allow switching between multiple accounts. The avatar profile icon present on the top right of the app is where you need to swipe up or down to quickly switch between your other connected account(s). It switches over the other account with a card animation.

This makes it the second Google app to receive the account switching feature using gestures. After Maps and Drive, it’s natural that Google will bring the feature to its other services supporting multiple accounts like Gmail.

The aforementioned version of Google Drive has started rolling out on the Play Store according to Android Police. So, it’s only a matter of time until it arrives on your Android device.

