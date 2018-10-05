Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
05 October, 2018

Google Drive may soon get a redesign along with a host of new features: Report

The redesigned drive is yet to roll out and Google has not officially given any confirmation.

Google is expected to announce a major redesign of its cloud storage service—Drive.

According to a report by XDA Developers who found the new redesign with the help of a developer, Google’s newly redesigned Drive is expected to have many new features under the hood.

Some of the features include a navigation bar at the bottom of the interface that allows users to surf through the app. This includes home, favourites, shared, and folders tab.

Google Drive

Google Drive

The home page may get a complete makeover, where it will not be divided into categories such as “Quick Access” or “Folders.” Rather there will be cards of recently edited documents.

XDA Developers posted some screenshots of the new Drive and as per those screenshots the options available in the side-bar and in the “Create New” option— where you add new documents— remain the same. However, the change is in the design of their icons.

Apart from these changes, there is also an option to jump into another Gmail account which is currently not available in the present design.

The redesigned drive is yet to roll out and Google has not officially given any confirmation about the redesign.

By the looks of it, the redesign can be quite beneficial as it may ease the experience of using Google Drive.

As the Google Hardware event day approaches on 9 October, it seems like Google is in a scramble to revamp a lot of its properties. Just yesterday there was news about the Google Assistant getting a design makeover as well and some new features.

