Google Drive has been updated with Material Design on iOS and Android

While iOS users are already seeing the redesign, Android users will have to wait until 18 March.

Asian News International Mar 14, 2019 09:55:04 IST

Google has extended its Material Design appearance to its Drive cloud service, which makes it easier to use on mobile.

Google Drive or GDrive for iOS and Android now boasts of a neater and seamless appearance after the update.

According to its official blog, with the Material redesign, Google Drive now comes with a number of nifty new features making it easier for you to collaborate across files in Drive on mobile devices.

Google Drive.

Some of the improvements include a new Home tab that surfaces files based on last time you accessed or edited, frequent shares, what files are used at specific times of day. There's also a new navigation bar at the bottom that lets you switch between Home, Starred, Shared files, and all Files, allowing for quick access.

While iOS users have already started seeing the redesign, Android users will have to wait until 18 March 2019 for the updated appearance.

