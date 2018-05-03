On 3 May, Google is celebrating the life and work of French filmmaker Georges Méliès as a doodle. What is special about this is that it is the first ever 360-degree VR doodle by Google.

Upon clicking, the doodle will open a 360-degree video titled 'Back To The Moon', which has been created by Google’s doodle team in collaboration with Google Spotlight Stories and produced by London's Nexus Studios.

As per a report by Variety, Georges Méliès has produced some of the most famous films at the beginning of the 20th Century and has been known to be a pioneer of visual effects. The report also states that Google's production team had been working on the doodle art for 'Back To The Moon' since September last year.

This is also the first time Google has partnered with an outside production company for making a doodle, says the report. Google also hired the London Symphony Orchestra to record the score for the short film. 'Back To The Moon' is reportedly the 15th story to be made by the Spotlight team alongside Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated animated short film “Pearl” and more.

The doodle will remain on the Google homepage for a period of 48 hours and the 'Back To The Moon' is also being distributed on the Spotlight stories app for iOS and Android.