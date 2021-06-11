Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
Google Doodle signals start of UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament, wishes teams luck

A 24-team championship pitting the best of Europe’s footballers, the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 gets underway today.


tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2021 12:01:42 IST

Today’s Google Doodle will appeal to football fanatics as it is dedicated to the start of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. The doodle features illustrations of a football field with a football and the referee's whistle on it, surrounded by different structures showcasing the diversity of Europe. If you’re confused by the name of the tournament, the championship – which pits the best of Europe’s footballing nations against each other – was originally to be held in 2020 but was delayed by a full year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The championship gets underway today, with Italy taking on Turkey in Rome – but remember that the timing of the match (00:30 IST) means the tournament begins tomorrow (Saturday, 12 June) for us in India.

The Google Doodle marks the start of the Euro 2020 championship, which gets underway today. Image: Google

The Google Doodle marks the start of the Euro 2020 championship, which gets underway today. Image: Google

The year-long delay marks the first time the Euro championship has had to be rescheduled. Created in 1958, the tournament is held every four even-numbered years, and this year’s championship will see a total of 24 teams spread out over six groups compete in 11 cities across Europe.

Germany and Spain have both won the championship thrice each, but it’s Portugal that is the defending champion this time around, having defeated France in the Euro final in 2016.

However, this time, France – who won the World Cup in 2018 – start as the favourites to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy, and will face Germany in their first game.

