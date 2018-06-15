FIFA World Cup 2018 is in its second day and as on 14 June, when Google marked the beginning of the most awaited football event with a doodle, today, the search giant has followed up with a carousel of images representing what football means to Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay.

The doodle carousel celebrates the rich cultures and talent of all 32 participating countries by featuring guest artists hailing from each nation. This means that we could expect some more artwork in the coming weeks by artists from other countries.

Google promised that you can catch all the 32 Doodles throughout the season. Each illustration reflects the artist's interpretation of "What Football looks like in my country."

The artist from Egypt, Shennawy, says that “It is the soul of the people in Egypt!” The image shows young boys playing the sport in a busy marketplace as a lady admires them as she passes by.

The artist from Iran, Rashin Kheiriyeh, says that “Football is the biggest sport in Iran. Iranians love playing & watching football. The World Cup is a huge event that brings people together to support our national team.”

When Tiago Galo, the artist from Portugal was asked the question, he said “Football is everywhere you go. In each corner, each coffee shop, everyone is either talking about the last match or the next one.”

“Football in Spain is called the "king of sports" so that gives you an idea of it's importance. It's a part of every Spaniard's life, even If you're not into sports,” added Andrés Lozano from Spain.

