Google's animated homepage Doodle on 5 August features the five letters of Google practising some of the most effective methods to prevent COVID-19 infection, including wearing masks and keep a safe physical distance.

Google kicked off the "Wear a Mask. Save Lives." doodle on Tuesday to "reinforce the message that wearing masks can save lives, in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the globe". It encourages wearing a mask when stepping out of your home, keeping at least a six-foot-distance from others whenever possible, and washing hands frequently.

via GIPHY

Some other recommendations to stay safe and not spread COVID-19 in the ongoing pandemic are:

• Clean your hands often, with soap and water for 20 seconds. Or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol frequently.

• Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing any symptoms like cough, fever or sneezing.

• Put distance between yourself and other people (at least 6 feet).

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.

• CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people outside their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has crossed 18.4 million as of 5 August, and continues to climb at a rate of around 2.5 lakh cases daily.

This is the second doodle that highlights COVID-19 prevention methods. In March, another doodle was used to convey the most effective handwashing technique, simultaneously honoring a pioneer in disease control Dr Ignaz Semmelweis.