Wednesday, August 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Doodle demonstrates COVID-19 prevention methods like using masks, keeping distance

The doodle reinforces that wearing masks can save lives, in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the globe.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2020 09:48:19 IST

Google's animated homepage Doodle on 5 August features the five letters of Google practising some of the most effective methods to prevent COVID-19 infection, including wearing masks and keep a safe physical distance.

Google kicked off the "Wear a Mask. Save Lives." doodle on Tuesday to "reinforce the message that wearing masks can save lives, in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the globe". It encourages wearing a mask when stepping out of your home, keeping at least a six-foot-distance from others whenever possible, and washing hands frequently.

via GIPHY

Some other recommendations to stay safe and not spread COVID-19 in the ongoing pandemic are:

• Clean your hands often, with soap and water for 20 seconds. Or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol frequently.
• Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing any symptoms like cough, fever or sneezing.
• Put distance between yourself and other people (at least 6 feet).
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.
• CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people outside their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has crossed 18.4 million as of 5 August, and continues to climb at a rate of around 2.5 lakh cases daily.

This is the second doodle that highlights COVID-19 prevention methods. In March, another doodle was used to convey the most effective handwashing technique, simultaneously honoring a pioneer in disease control Dr Ignaz Semmelweis.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 Vaccines

Moderna, Pfizer kick off late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials; distribution in US by end-2020 a 'stretch goal'

Jul 28, 2020
Moderna, Pfizer kick off late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials; distribution in US by end-2020 a 'stretch goal'
Biological patterns underlying some of the most severe COVID-19 cases revealed by scientists

Severe COVID-19

Biological patterns underlying some of the most severe COVID-19 cases revealed by scientists

Aug 05, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts discuss promise, prevention in Twitter chat amid race for a working vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts discuss promise, prevention in Twitter chat amid race for a working vaccine

Jul 23, 2020
COVID-19 affects health of men more severely, but its impact on women is vast and understudied

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 affects health of men more severely, but its impact on women is vast and understudied

Aug 04, 2020
COVID-19 conference: Much like global transmission, borderless exchange of information, ideas, experiences crucially important

COVID-19 Medicine

COVID-19 conference: Much like global transmission, borderless exchange of information, ideas, experiences crucially important

Jul 28, 2020
How deadly is COVID-19? Actual fatality rates are tricky to uncover, but researchers are getting closer

COVID-19

How deadly is COVID-19? Actual fatality rates are tricky to uncover, but researchers are getting closer

Jul 22, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020