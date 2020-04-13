tech2 News Staff

Google is in the second week of its Doodle series where it shows its appreciation towards the different communities that are working during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In each of the doodles, a heart comes from the letter G and goes towards the E in the word Google.

Google Doodle stated on its website, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines.

In the first week, the Doodles honoured the contributions of the health care workers, doctors, emergency service workers and sanitation workers. It also coincided with the beginning of the National Public Health Week in the US.

This week is dedicated to all the teaching community and food service workers that are also working at the frontlines to ensure that essential goods are still available to people.

Google said in a blog post, "Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running."

Google usually opts for doodle series for week-long sports events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

The series started on 6 April with google thanking all the public health workers and the researchers in the scientific community.

On 7 April the doodle was dedicated to the Doctors, nurses, and medical workers.

On 8 April, Google doodle expressed their gratitude towards the Emergency services workers.

On 9 April showed their appreciation towards custodial and sanitation workers.

On 10 April, workers and farmers working on their farms to provide food to everyone were thanked

On 13 April, Google thanked all the Grocery store workers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.