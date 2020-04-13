Monday, April 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Doodle dedicated to all grocery workers ensuring essential goods are available during the pandemic

This week is is dedicated to the teaching community and workers in the food industry that is ensuring goods are available to people.


tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2020 11:48:15 IST

Google is in the second week of its Doodle series where it shows its appreciation towards the different communities that are working during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In each of the doodles, a heart comes from the letter G and goes towards the E in the word Google.

Google Doodle stated on its website, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines.

Google Doodle dedicated to all grocery workers ensuring essential goods are available during the pandemic

Google Doodle

In the first week, the Doodles honoured the contributions of the health care workers, doctors, emergency service workers and sanitation workers. It also coincided with the beginning of the National Public Health Week in the US.

This week is dedicated to all the teaching community and food service workers that are also working at the frontlines to ensure that essential goods are still available to people.

Google said in a blog post, "Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running."

Google usually opts for doodle series for week-long sports events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

The series started on 6 April with google thanking all the public health workers and the researchers in the scientific community.

On 7 April the doodle was dedicated to the Doctors, nurses, and medical workers.

On 8 April, Google doodle expressed their gratitude towards the Emergency services workers.

On 9 April showed their appreciation towards custodial and sanitation workers.

On 10 April, workers and farmers working on their farms to provide food to everyone were thanked

On 13 April, Google thanked all the Grocery store workers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Doodle

Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

Apr 07, 2020
Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks
Expert tips: How to deal with the stigma around COVID-19 infection

Expert tips: How to deal with the stigma around COVID-19 infection

Apr 10, 2020
In Karnataka's Boragaon, farmers suffer losses worth lakhs in lockdown merely months after damaging floods

In Karnataka's Boragaon, farmers suffer losses worth lakhs in lockdown merely months after damaging floods

Apr 13, 2020
Vijender Singh interview: 'It pains a lot to see a hungry child sleeping on the road during lockdown'

Vijender Singh interview: 'It pains a lot to see a hungry child sleeping on the road during lockdown'

Mar 31, 2020
Malaysian govt apologizes for sharing sexist poster advising women on how to 'behave' during lockdown

NewsTracker

Malaysian govt apologizes for sharing sexist poster advising women on how to 'behave' during lockdown

Apr 01, 2020
Relief flight ferries 150 Spanish, European Union nationals stranded in Goa amid coronavirus lockdown

NewsTracker

Relief flight ferries 150 Spanish, European Union nationals stranded in Goa amid coronavirus lockdown

Apr 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020