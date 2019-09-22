Sunday, September 22, 2019Back to
Google Doodle celebrates the 80th birthday of Junko Tabei, the first woman to scale Mount Everest

Junko Tabei is credited with starting the first woman-only mountaineering club called Ladies Climbing Club.


Sep 22, 2019

Today's Google Doodle is celebrating the what would have been the 80th birthday of the first woman to scale Mount Everest, Junko Tabei. The Japanese woman defied stereotypes and changed the landscape of mountaineering in the country

Junko Tabei.

Junko Tabei is credited with starting the first woman-only mountaineering club called Ladies Climbing Club back in 1969 and it had the slogan “Let’s go on an overseas expedition by ourselves.” The Google Doodle itself is small GIF of all the major peaks that she had climbed.

As per a report by The Independent, Junko once said that she did not want to be remembered as the first woman to climb Everest but as the 36th person to climb the peak. She had reached the summit of Everest on 16 May, 1975 as a leader of the all-female Japanese climbing party.

However, the climb to the summit did not go as planned for Junko. As per the report, the team's camp, which consisted of 15 mountaineers and six sherpas, was buried under an avalanche at 9,000 feet. After three days of recovery, Junko and her guide reached the summit 12 days later.

In 1992, Junko became the first woman to scale the “seven summits” – the highest peaks of all the continents. She continued to climb even after being diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and she died four years later aged 77.

