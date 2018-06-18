Today is the 5th day of the FIFA World Cup and Google has marked it with a doodle. Upon clicking the play icon on the doodle, Google will show the rich cultures and talent of all 32 participating countries by featuring guest artists hailing from each nation.

For this particular day, it was debutants, Panama, Sweden, Belgium, England and Tunisia. The doodle also shows us the flags of South Korea, Sweden, Belgium, Tunisia, Panama and England.

All the illustrations are the artist's impression of "What Football looks like in my country." Google promised that you can catch all the 32 Doodles of all the participating nations throughout the season. After a massively interesting four days of football, on the 5th day, all, but four team's play would have played at least one game.

There are three matches every day, and in case you haven't already started following the scores you can check our story on the top apps you can use to follow the world cup here.

Also, if you want to want to know how to use Google Assistant and Siri for updates, check here. For all the latest updates, scores, results, and fixtures follow Firstpost's coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018, here.