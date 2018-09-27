Google Doodles are generally fun, interactive and informative at the same time, with the team behind it putting in a lot of effort to cater to different occasions in different regions throughout the year.

Today's doodle is a little different as you might have noticed as just as Google celebrates its twentieth birthday today, so does Doodle. Hence, as Google mentions in a blog post, today's' video doodle takes a stroll down memory lane by exploring popular searches all over the world throughout the last two decades.

Along with the video which is barely a minute and 27 seconds long, Google also put out a detailed post enlisting the 20 most notable Doodles from Google history. This list, beginning with the first doodle Burning Man festival logo to the Google homepage to indicate they were out of town, the Mountain View company even went on to have an Emmy-nominated VR short earlier this year.

The team has neatly posted sub-categories of the different types of Doodles they've attempted as a team over the years as well. Beginning with the first Doodle contest in 2005, to the first Doodle Quiz on Earth Day in 2015, the team also talks about its first VR/360 video Doodle which celebrated the pioneering French illusionist and film director Georges Méliès, earlier this year.

The team is also flaunting a hashtag, which is, #SearchIs20 to commemorate the day and entertain more comments.

As far as reach is concerned, today's Doodle video reaches out to almost all countries across the continent, with the exception of the US and a few African countries.