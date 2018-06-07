Google is celebrating the 109th birthday of Dr Virginia Apgar, an American obstetrical (relating to childbirth) anesthetist. Dr Apgar was born on 7 June, 1909 in New Jersey, United States. She is known for her work in the fields of anaesthesiology and teratology, a field related to anesthesia (loss of sensation), anesthetics and the study of abnormalities of psychological development in newly-born babies babies.

Google has created a Doodle that shows Dr Virginia Apgar observing newborns and taking notes on a notepad.

Dr Virginia Apgar is credited for the invention of a method called as Apgar score that helps in quickly summarise the health a newborn child. Research by Dr Apgar helped in decreasing the infant mortality rate in the first 24 hours of a child's birth. The score, which is rated on a scale of 0-2 shows the health condition of a newly born child.

The techniques is still widely used in hospitals of United States.

The Apgar Score checks a few of the basic functions of the body, such as heart rate, respiration, colour, muscle tone, reflex irritability and provides a score within minutes, so that a proper steps can be taken to save the life of a child.

Dr Apgar graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1933 and became the first women to head a speciality division at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr Apgar also supported universal vaccination to prevent mother-to-child infection of rubella which caused thousands of miscarriages, death in infancy and physical disability in newly born babies.

Apart from inventing the method of Apgar score, she is known for her contributions to the book, "Is My Baby All Right? A Guide to Birth Defects", written with Joan Beck. The books explains the causes and treatment of a variety of birth defects. It was published in 1972.

She died on 7 August, 1974 because of a liver failure, a disease also called as cirrhosis.