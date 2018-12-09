Sunday, December 09, 2018 Back to
Google deletes 22 malicious apps from Play Store, installed over 2 million times

The apps on the Google Play Store have altogether been download for over 2 million times.

tech2 News Staff Dec 09, 2018 12:02 PM IST

Google has reportedly removed a total of 22 apps from the Google Play store because they were found to be containing device-draining backdoors which allowed them to download files secretly from a server which was attacker-controlled.

According to a report by ArsTechnica, the apps altogether have been download for over 2 million times.

The apps were being used to click on fraudulent ads. They also continued to run even after being closed causing high battery drain and large amounts of data consumption. Google had removed these apps in the last week of November.

Google logo.

Google logo.

Here are the names of the 22 apps that were removed by Google Play Store: Sparkle FlashLight, Snake Attack, Math Solver, ShapeSorter, Tak A Trip, Magnifeye, Join Up, Zombie Killer, Space Rocket, Neon Pong, Just Flashlight, Table Soccer, Cliff Diver, Box Stack, Jelly Slice, AK Blackjack, Color Tiles, Animal Match, Roulette Mania, HexaFall, HexaBlocks and PairZap.

This isn't really the first time that the Play Store has experienced something like this. Last month Google reportedly removed a total of 13 apps from the Google Play store because they were found to be installing malware on people's devices. As many as 5,600,000 users of Android downloaded these apps which include a truck simulator, fire truck simulator, luxury car driving simulator and more.

Also, last year Google was held responsible for the spread of auto-clicking adware to as many as 36 million mobile devices.

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

