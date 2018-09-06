Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 September, 2018 11:46 IST

Google Dataset Search engine launched for researchers and data journalists

Google Dataset Search will help scientists make sense of millions of datasets present online.

Google on 6 September launched a new search engine for the scientific community that will help them make sense of millions of datasets present online.

The service, called Dataset Search, will help scientists, data journalists and geeks find the data required for their work and their stories — or simply to satisfy their intellectual curiosity.

The new search engine will work like Google Scholar, the company's popular search engine for academic studies and reports.

Google Dataset Search. Image: tech2

Google Dataset Search. Image: tech2

"Dataset Search lets you find datasets wherever they're hosted, whether it's a publisher's site, a digital library, or an author's personal web page," Natasha Noy, Research Scientist, Google AI, said in a blog post.

To create Dataset search, Google developed guidelines for dataset providers to describe their data in a way that the company (and other search engines) can better understand the content of their pages.

"These guidelines include salient information about datasets: who created the dataset, when it was published, how the data was collected, what the terms are for using the data, etc," Noy said.

Google then collects and links this information, analyses where different versions of the same dataset might be, and finds publications that may be describing or discussing the dataset.

"We encourage dataset providers, large and small, to adopt this common standard so that all datasets are part of this robust ecosystem," said Google.

People can find references to most datasets in environmental and social sciences, as well as data from other disciplines including government data and data provided by news organisations, such as ProPublica.

Dataset Search works in multiple languages with support for additional languages coming soon, said Google.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

Google

White House probes Google after Trump accuses it of hiding fair coverage of him

Aug 29, 2018

Google

Google denies claims that search engine is biased towards any political ideology

Aug 29, 2018

Astrodata

Amazon to house and mine massive amounts of data generated by Chile's telescopes

Sep 04, 2018

end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp says backups on Google Drive are not protected by end-to-end encryption

Aug 27, 2018

Location Tracking

There's no escaping from Google collecting your data or tracking your location

Aug 24, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant Routines comes to Android and iOS smartphones

Aug 30, 2018

science

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

Mars

NASA to conduct third test of a parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars

Sep 06, 2018

Gene Therapy

Gene editing in humans shows promising early results in a historic first attempt

Sep 06, 2018

Saving oceans

World's biggest sovereign fund in Norway urges companies to help save oceans

Sep 06, 2018