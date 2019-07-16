Tuesday, July 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google could face a fine of more than Rs 136 crore in CCI anti-trust investigation

CCI had launched a probe in April against Google for leveraging its dominant market position

tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2019 13:30:32 IST

Google might be looking at a fine that could exceed Rs 136 crore if the Competition Commission of India (CCI) finds the global search giant guilty of taking advantage of its market dominance to block access from rivals.

Google could face a fine of more than Rs 136 crore in CCI anti-trust investigation

Google logo.

As reported by The Print, an anonymous source told them that the investigation could take about two years to complete apart from the potential penalty. The investigation started off after the case was filed by contracted employees of the CCI. Now, the investigation will be taken over by permanent employees of the 30-member watchdog team.

The CCI had launched the investigation back in April and even though it called for a wider probe against Google, the company could still be cleared of any wrongdoing. Its basis was that pre-installing Google’s proprietary apps, the company “reduced the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operated on alternate versions of Android.”

The investigation needs to be completed within 150 days according to the order. Google appealed against the order stating that the ruling could cause it “irreparable” harm and reputational loss.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Google

Google's latest antitrust probe in India sparked by two junior antitrust researchers

Jul 08, 2019
Google's latest antitrust probe in India sparked by two junior antitrust researchers
CCI orders investigation against Maruti Suzuki for alleged resale price maintenance arrangement with dealers

NewsTracker

CCI orders investigation against Maruti Suzuki for alleged resale price maintenance arrangement with dealers

Jul 04, 2019
Google Photos to let you tag people in photos manually: Here are all upcoming features

Google

Google Photos to let you tag people in photos manually: Here are all upcoming features

Jul 04, 2019
Google adds 60 more languages along with other updates in Google Translate

Google

Google adds 60 more languages along with other updates in Google Translate

Jul 11, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019
Google Maps introduces upgrades to Explore, For You and a new offers tab

Google

Google Maps introduces upgrades to Explore, For You and a new offers tab

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019