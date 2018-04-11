You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google could buy Nokia's airplane broadband business as an alternative to current Wi-Fi infrastructure

News-Analysis Reuters Apr 11, 2018 19:58 PM IST

Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia Oyj’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A passenger uses a tablet on an American Airlines airplane. Image: Reuters

A passenger uses a tablet on an American Airlines airplane. Image: Reuters

Nokia’s technology could help Google offer a faster alternative to existing WiFi on airplanes, the report said, adding that talks were advanced and a deal could be reached soon.

A final decision, however, had not been made and the companies could still decide against a deal, Bloomberg said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment, while a Nokia spokesman declined to comment.


Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 19:58 PM


Also See





Top Stories


What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh


TOP REVIEWS