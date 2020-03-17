Tuesday, March 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google coronavirus website touted by Trump opens for two California counties

By Paresh Dave SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google sister company Verily launched a website late on Sunday that invites adults in northern California to answer questions about their recent health and travel that could result in their getting a free coronavirus test. U.S.


ReutersMar 17, 2020 00:16:01 IST

Google coronavirus website touted by Trump opens for two California counties

By Paresh Dave

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google sister company Verily launched a website late on Sunday that invites adults in northern California to answer questions about their recent health and travel that could result in their getting a free coronavirus test.

U.S. President Donald Trump had thanked Google on Friday for developing a website that he said would help people determine whether they needed a coronavirus test.

Verily, a health care technology company owned by Alphabet Inc, said it worked with some employees at fellow Alphabet unit Google, to develop the new website. https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19

The website states Verily is working "with the California governor's office to direct high-risk individuals to newly-launched testing centers in San Mateo and Santa Clara" counties, sometimes by calling those users directly to set testing appointments.

People showing symptoms of the flu-like virus are meant to seek medical care, rather than a test through Verily's system, the company said.

Verily did not respond to request for comment on user activity on the website in its first few hours.

More than 174,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 6,700 people have died from the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Verily said people's survey responses would be kept in an encrypted Google database, access to which is restricted and monitored. The data would be shared with healthcare authorities but would never be "joined with your data stored in Google products without your explicit permission," Verily said.

In addition, Verily said user-submitted data would be used for research purposes only with permission, though it may ask for that permission in the future.

Making a Google account mandatory to use the website drew some criticism on social media. Verily engineer Ryan Seys responded to one of the critical posts by writing on Twitter that "we're trying to make real impact out here in this time of crisis."

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

India retail banking a 'nice oasis' for foreign lenders Deutsche, HSBC, peers

Mar 03, 2020
India retail banking a 'nice oasis' for foreign lenders Deutsche, HSBC, peers
Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Newstracker

Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Mar 03, 2020
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Democratic bid to defend Obamacare

Newstracker

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Democratic bid to defend Obamacare

Mar 03, 2020
Exclusive: U.N. nuclear watchdog plans alert on Iranian stonewalling - diplomats

Newstracker

Exclusive: U.N. nuclear watchdog plans alert on Iranian stonewalling - diplomats

Mar 03, 2020
U.S. Senate leader says he hopes Trump intelligence nominee will get bipartisan vote

Newstracker

U.S. Senate leader says he hopes Trump intelligence nominee will get bipartisan vote

Mar 03, 2020
Netanyahu declares victory in Israeli election

Newstracker

Netanyahu declares victory in Israeli election

Mar 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020