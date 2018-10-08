Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 16:25 IST

Google Contacts 3.13 brings new clear interaction data feature and a fresh look

The redesign introduces the Material Design 2 theme which comes as a part of Android Pie.

A number of Google-made apps have received design changes over the past few months because of the new Material Design (MD2) introduced with Android Pie. The latest app to be migrated to this design is Google's Contacts app.

Illustration showing Google Contacts.

According to a report by XDADevelopers, Google Phone and Google Contacts, two apps which are default to the Pixel range, received a major redesign though an update. While Google Phone is exclusive to Pixels, Google Contact is available for all Android users through the Play Store.

The contacts app, which has been updated on the Play Store up to version 3.13, now shows a newly designed dialer home screen. The font also seems to have changed with the introduction of the Google Sans font. Google Contacts 3.13 also brings a redesigned sidebar and a feature that lets users clear interaction data.

Redesigned Google Contacts app. Image: XDADevelopers

The new sidebar, which can be accessed by a single swipe to the right features a white background with a lot of wasted space all around. However, that's the "design choice" Google decided to stick with this year and you're forced to adopt it too. A minimalist might like it though.

The new version also introduces a clear interaction data feature which basically lets you reset the counter which keeps a track of calls, messages, and emails. Clearing this data will reset contact suggestions which Google prompts you about before you decide to reset it.

