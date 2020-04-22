Wednesday, April 22, 2020Back to
Google comes up with BeyondCorp Remote Access to ensure data protection

BeyondCorp helps organisations get an easier way to provide access to key internal applications.


FP TrendingApr 22, 2020 10:26:04 IST

Coronavirus has forced people to work from home and keeping data secured has become a key requirement while sharing information. Google is now introducing BeyondCorp Remote Access in order to help keep data protected.
The cloud solution, which is based on zero-trust approach, lets employees access internal web apps from virtually any device from anywhere without a traditional remote-access virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN extends a private network across a public network and lets users share data as if their devices are directly connected to the private network.

BeyondCorp helps organisations get an easier way to provide access to key internal applications. It also ensures that the right users access the right information in the right context.

Google has highlighted how the VPN issue has been affecting organisations adding that traditional VPN infrastructure could be difficult to manage due to high number of users in a short period of time.

Users are also likely to find VPN complex, especially those who use it for the first time.

As per a report in ZDNet, Google has earlier rolled out other products based on BeyondCorp. These include Cloud Identity which gives customers one console and platform to manage users, devices, apps and access. It had also introduced the Identity Aware Proxy (IAP), which helps Google Cloud users to control access to cloud and VMs running on Google Cloud Platform of GCP.

