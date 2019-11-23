Saturday, November 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Cloud Print will be taken out of service starting from 1 January 2021

Google’s cloud-based printing solution has been functioning in beta since it launched back in 2010.


tech2 News StaffNov 23, 2019 14:07:46 IST

After being in beta since a decade, Google Cloud Print will be decommissioned on 31 December 2020. The announcement comes almost a year earlier than the deadline, indicating that the feature is probably used by many. It made it easier to print documents without physically connecting your desktop or mobile device to a printer.

Google Cloud Print will be taken out of service starting from 1 January 2021

The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RTS1AT69

Reported by 9to5Google, a support page appeared with the title ‘Migrate from Cloud Print to native printing’. It stated that from 1 January 2021, users won’t be able to print using Google Cloud Print and suggested to look for an alternative solution.

In the same document, Google said that Chrome OS’ native printing experience has improved over time. However, those are limited to the OS and won’t be available in other operating systems. It went on to list down the features that are “currently or will be supported by Chrome OS by the end of 2019.”

  • Admin console interface to manage thousands of CUPS-based printers for users, devices, and managed guests (the legacy 20-printer cap has been removed) by organizational unit
  • Admin console policy to manage user printing defaults for 2-sided (duplex) and color
  • Support for advanced printing attributes (stapling, paper trays, pin printing)
  • Admin console policy to include user account and filename in IPP header of print job over a secure IPPS connection, which enables third-party printing features such as secure printing and print-usage tracking
  • Admin console policy to manage PIN code printing, allowing users to enter pin code when sending the print job, and release the print job for printing when they enter the pin code into the printer keypad

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager

Nov 08, 2019
Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager
Google parent company, Alphabet, investigating claims of sexual misconduct

Google

Google parent company, Alphabet, investigating claims of sexual misconduct

Nov 08, 2019
How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

Google Maps

How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

Nov 11, 2019
New Google Earth creation tools allows you to create your own maps and tours

Google Earth

New Google Earth creation tools allows you to create your own maps and tours

Nov 21, 2019
Google's newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

Google Stadia

Google's newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

Nov 20, 2019
Google collects health-related data of millions of Americans for its secret project

Google

Google collects health-related data of millions of Americans for its secret project

Nov 12, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019